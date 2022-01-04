Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 831,375 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 102.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $98,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

