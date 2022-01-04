RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 86.4% in December

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,471,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,364,172. RushNet has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

