Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. 406,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,423. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

