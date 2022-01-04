Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROYMY stock remained flat at $$14.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

