Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

