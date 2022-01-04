Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,692,000 after purchasing an additional 210,371 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 185,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 174,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,054,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.