Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 63.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.75. 2,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,987. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $210.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

