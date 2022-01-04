Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 447,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 221,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

