ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00366663 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

