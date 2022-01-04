Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RMCF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,200. The company has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,786 shares of company stock worth $365,040. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

