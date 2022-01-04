Robert W. Baird Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $535.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.63.

FICO stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.97. 4,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

