River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 36,670 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Stericycle worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $119,149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

