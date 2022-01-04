River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,138 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 61.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 30.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

