River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.06 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,009 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,074,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

