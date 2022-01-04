River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

