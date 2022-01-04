Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

