Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $65.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

