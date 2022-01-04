Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $810.00

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 799.20 ($10.77), with a volume of 178822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.71).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.76) to GBX 753 ($10.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.48) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.45).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 707.89. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.41), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,884,467.83).

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

