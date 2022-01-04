ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

