Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.90%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.61%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A IsoPlexis $10.39 million 37.76 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

