Reviewing Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.53, suggesting that its share price is 953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.17 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -10.29 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Hempstract on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

