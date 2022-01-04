Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,049 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

