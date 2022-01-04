Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

