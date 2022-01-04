Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

