Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.24 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

