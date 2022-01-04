Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

