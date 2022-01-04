Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

