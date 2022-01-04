Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 647 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

