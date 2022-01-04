Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,013 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIO were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

