Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

