Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $61.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

