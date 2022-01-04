Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

