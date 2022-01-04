Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2021 – Galera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Galera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

GRTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 3,032,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,927. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

