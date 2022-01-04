Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $29.31

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $30.57. Replimune Group shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 1,344 shares.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,673 shares of company stock worth $3,120,138 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

