Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $805.43

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.43 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($11.29). Renew shares last traded at GBX 835 ($11.25), with a volume of 22,152 shares trading hands.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.38) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 805.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £656.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

