Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.60

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.60 and traded as high as $235.77. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $235.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

