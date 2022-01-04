Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of REG opened at $76.12 on Monday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

