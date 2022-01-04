Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

