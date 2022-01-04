Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.