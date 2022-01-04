Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 75.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

