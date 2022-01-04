Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Netflix by 1,281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

