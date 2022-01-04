Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,095,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 1,063,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

