Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $544.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.