Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL traded down $11.26 on Monday, reaching $2,885.78. 21,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,775.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

