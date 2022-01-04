Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,080 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $82,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of PLD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.32. 14,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,192. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

