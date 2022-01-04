Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,055,943 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises approximately 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $110,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 73.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 514.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,184. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.