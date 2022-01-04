Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,500 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 782,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $$6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Real Matters alerts:

RLLMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.