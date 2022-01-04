Razor Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $3.24 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007296 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003874 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

