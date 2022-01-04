Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 24,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

