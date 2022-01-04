Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. The company retains focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through acquisitions. This poises Rayonier well to capitalize on the robust domestic-demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Moreover, a solid balance-sheet position helps the company navigate any eventuality. In addition, the recent trend in the 2021 estimate revision for earnings per share indicates an optimistic outlook for Rayonier. Nonetheless, it faces a cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players over a number of factors, including quality and price. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

RYN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Rayonier has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $118,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

